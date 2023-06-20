Live on the Plaza: Ahleuchatistas

Instrumental prog-punk trio makes their Hoover debut

Ahleuchatistas is an instrumental prog punk band that formed in 2002. They play music that is meticulously thru-composed and relentlessly paced from beginning to end, morphing through perpetually evolving subtle variations, unfolding melodies that are simultaneously angular and organic. The current lineup is Shane Parish on guitar (who played here last fall), Trevor Dunn on bass (Mr. Bungle, Tomahawk, Fantomas, etc.), and Danny Piechocki on drums. Their 9th studio album, Expansion, was released on October 22, 2022 on Trevor Dunn’s Riverworm Records.

This show is FREE and open to the public.

Location: Plaza Wing