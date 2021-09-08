Live on the Plaza: Matt Bryant

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Electric ukulele player and video artist returns to Hoover Library.

Matthew Bryant is a composer, multi-instrumentalist, music technologist, and multimedia artist. Bryant is currently an adjunct professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham where he teaches music technology and directs the Computer Music Ensemble.

205-444-7820
