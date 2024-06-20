Live on the Plaza: Shane Parish

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Athens, Georgia-based guitarist Shane Parish devotes much of his time to developing his singular and expressive musicianship. He is a self-taught player who communicates through emotion, unexpected melodicism, technical whimsy, a nuanced sense of form and rich timbral variety, simultaneously drawing from the guitar’s history and aiming for its future.

