Live on the Plaza: Shane Parish
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Athens, Georgia-based guitarist Shane Parish devotes much of his time to developing his singular and expressive musicianship. He is a self-taught player who communicates through emotion, unexpected melodicism, technical whimsy, a nuanced sense of form and rich timbral variety, simultaneously drawing from the guitar’s history and aiming for its future.
Location: Plaza
Info
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Entertainment, events, Library