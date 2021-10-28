Lunch & Learn with Lea Davis, PhD
Informative and entertaining presentation of Gothic Horror history and elements.
Join Lea Davis, Ph.D. for a Halloween Lunch and Learn about the history and elements of Gothic Horror. Spontaneous Combustion, death by chandelier, and Mia Farrow will all be explored as we learn how Gothic Horror lets us deal with the real horrors of life: aging and death.
LOCATION
East 59 Café - Lee Branch
701 Doug Baker Blvd
Hoover, AL 35242
Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7800 for more information.
