Marriage Matters Conference

Brook Hills Marriage Conference 2024

Make plans now to join us for a marriage conference at Brook Hills on Friday night and Saturday morning, April 12-13, 2024. Both Ray and Jani Ortlund of Renewal Ministries will be leading us to see God's design for marriage, why it matters, and how to walk in that design. Your marriage will be refreshed by their deep Biblical teaching, practical applications, and relatable stories from their 53 years of marriage.

Details

Friday, 6:30 to 9:00pm

Saturday, 9:00 to 11:45am

Cost: Registration is $50 per couple. The rate will increase after March 24. Childcare is $20 per child.

Register at brookhills.org/marriage