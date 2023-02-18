Masterworks: Beethoven’s Triple Concerto

Beethoven’s imposing triple concerto, is a masterclass in composition for a trio of solo instruments and orchestra.

The orchestra will also perform William Dawson’s Negro Folk Symphony, which debuted to much acclaim at Carnegie Hall in 1934.

Register with your library card to check out tickets to the Alabama Symphony Orchestra's Masterworks Series. Limit of 2 tickets per library card. Tickets available for pickup February 10-18 at the Library Plaza desk. Call 205-444-7821 for more information.

Program to include:

Samuel Barber: Medea’s Meditation and Dance of Vengeance

Ludwig van Beethoven: Concerto for Violin, Cello, & Piano in C Major

William Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony

Registration opens January 27, 2023

LOCATION: Jemison Concert Hall, 1200 10th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294