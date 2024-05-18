Masterworks: Dvorak's Cello Concerto & Brahms' 1st Symphony

Register for a chance to check out tickets to the Alabama Symphony Orchestra with our Culture Pass!

Register with your library card from May 3 - 5 for a chance to check out a pair of tickets to the Alabama Symphony Orchestra's Masterworks series. Ticket holders are chosen by random drawing and awarded two (2) tickets. All entries during the registration period are treated the same regardless of date or time of entry. One entry per library card, please. Ticket holders will be notified on May 6 with tickets available for pickup May 7 - 14 at the Library Plaza desk. Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7821 for more information.

Six pairs of tickets are available for check out. One entry per library card.

Location: Jemison Concert Hall