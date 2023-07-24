Middle School Kickoff! Get ready for Middle School
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
New middle school students celebrate their next big adventure with games and a frozen treat among friends. Incoming 6th graders.
Are YOU ready to head to middle school? Say goodbye to elementary and hello to middle school with minute to win it games and an ice cream bar. Congrats to the class of 2030!
Location: Youth Program Room
