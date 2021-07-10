Middle Street Market

Middle Street Market on Second Saturdays is a community-wide event occurring in the middle of Montevallo's Main Street District. Visit Owl’s Cove Park (737 Main Street) on July 10 and August 14 from 10 AM to 2 PM for a selection of unique items made by local artisans—everything from original art, to upcycled and repurposed items, to plants, and more! Grab lunch from our food truck or a local restaurant. While you’re here, don’t forget to check out what our downtown shops have to offer! For more information, visit our Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/middlestreetmarket.

Owl's Cove Park 737 Main Street, Montevallo, Alabama 35115
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts
2055979322
to
