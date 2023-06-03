Multiple techniques presented by Kalli Camp Academy This class is presented by the Birmingham Calligraphy Guild, and sponsored by the Hoover Public Library. Registration and supplies for your first class are free. The BCG and HPL ask that you join the Guild for subsequent classes to allow more patrons the opportunity to attend. Facilitator: Heather McKelvey Instructor: Jane Matsumoto Join us in June for a mini calligraphy camp! Kalli Camp Academy, a virtual calligraphy and art school owned by guild member Heather McKelvey, will be presenting four classes* from our Class Archive. Bring your pointed pen and watercolor supplies and enjoy the following classes: Offhand Flourishing and Cartouche, Monoline and Pointed Pen Uncial, and Flower Shower! Watercolor Carnations, all taught by calligrapher and artist Jane Matsumoto (Instagram @ginkgoarts). Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7888 for more information. Locations: Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Rooms