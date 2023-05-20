Missing Puzzle Piece Crafts at Lee Branch
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Create artwork and jewelry with puzzle pieces, relax with coloring pages, and put together fun puzzles.
Enjoy stress-free crafts with other crafty people and enter your name for a door prize!
For more information, call 205-444-7840.
LOCATION: East 59 Cafe Lee Branch
701 Doug Baker Blvd
Hoover, AL 35242
