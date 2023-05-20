Missing Puzzle Piece Crafts at Lee Branch

Create artwork and jewelry with puzzle pieces, relax with coloring pages, and put together fun puzzles.

Enjoy stress-free crafts with other crafty people and enter your name for a door prize!

For more information, call 205-444-7840.

LOCATION: East 59 Cafe Lee Branch

701 Doug Baker Blvd

Hoover, AL 35242

