The Mission Addiction Recovery Program
Shelby County Gospel Mission 26000 Highway 25 , Wilsonville, Alabama 35186
The Mission is a Bible based Addiction Recovery Program. We meet every Friday night. We minister to the entire family, spouse, children and youth We also provide a clean, well staffed nursery. We are located at 26000 Highway 25, Wilsonville, Al 35186
