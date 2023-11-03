Mt Laurel Renaissance Faire
Mt. Laurel Elementary 1 Jefferson Place Birmingham, AL 35242 , Birmingham, Alabama
MLES biggest fundraiser with an amazing amount of items in our Silent Auction, rides, food, games, inflatables, DJ, vendors, freebies, etc. Fun for the whole family and open to all surrounding communities. Tickets at door are $15.00 for children age 5 and up. Adults and children 4 and under are FREE.
