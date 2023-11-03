Mt Laurel Renaissance Faire

Mt. Laurel Elementary 1 Jefferson Place Birmingham, AL 35242 , Birmingham, Alabama

MLES biggest fundraiser with an amazing amount of items in our Silent Auction, rides, food, games, inflatables, DJ, vendors, freebies, etc. Fun for the whole family and open to all surrounding communities. Tickets at door are $15.00 for children age 5 and up. Adults and children 4 and under are FREE.

Mt. Laurel Elementary 1 Jefferson Place Birmingham, AL 35242 , Birmingham, Alabama
Crafts, events, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
205-541-2979
