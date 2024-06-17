Music Camp for Beginners: Greystone
to
Mason Music - Greystone 5406 U.S. 280 E., Suite B103, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
A whole new adventure awaits your elementary student in Music Camp for Beginners! Campers will be introduced to guitar, piano, voice, and drums through beginner music theory, games, and crafts. Plus, we'll recommend an instrument for them to continue.
Ages 6-9
June 17-21
8:30-11:30 AM
$225
