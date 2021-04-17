Mutt Strut 2021

Hand in Paw is excited to announce that our 11th Annual Mutt Strut: Dog-Friendly 5k and 1 Mile Fun Run will take place virtually on April 17th!

Grab your furry quaranteam mate and join Hand in Paw virtually for a fun and safe day full of exciting race routes, contests and more – all while supporting a great cause!

How does Mutt Strut going virtual affect the races?

Great question! The pawesome thing about Mutt Strut going virtual is that you can run or walk the race at your leisure on April 17th at any location of your choosing! We will be providing several dog-friendly race routes across Birmingham for inspiration and curating music playlists to make your virtual race experience even more fun!

Will there still be contests and prizes?

Absolutely! The HIP Team is hard at work building a race day portal where you will be able to submit your race times as well as upload pictures for the costume contest. The winners will be announced on social media on April 21 during a virtual awards ceremony and will be contacted to schedule a prize pick-up! Keep scrolling to view the different contest categories!

What about t-shirts and doggie bandanas?

Have no fear! Each registered runner will still receive a swag bag full of goodies, a race day t-shirt and a doggie bandana! We encourage you to take pictures of you and your pup wearing the swag and tag us on social media!

Reasons to Run Virtually!

• Fundraise for a pawesome cause—all proceeds benefit Hand in Paw!

• Receive a race t-shirt, doggie bandana and a swag bag filled with goodies and dog items

• Get some exercise (in costume, if you wish!) with your doggo

• Enjoy choosing from several dog-friendly race routes across Birmingham

• Compete for several different award categories with the potential to win amazing prizes

• Listen to great music playlists curated just for you