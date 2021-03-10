Nailed It!: Mario Day
North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
For ages 12 and under (with adult assistance if needed). Registration required.
Show off your decorating skills and celebrate Mario Day! You'll have a set amount of time to recreate Mario-inspired cupcakes while we watch on Zoom.
Some supplies provided. Supplies will be ready to be picked up two weeks in advance. Participants should have two pre-made plain cupcakes of any flavor. Registrants will receive a link to the Zoom meeting a couple hours before the event.
