Nailed It!: Mario Day

For ages 12 and under (with adult assistance if needed). Registration required.

Show off your decorating skills and celebrate Mario Day! You'll have a set amount of time to recreate Mario-inspired cupcakes while we watch on Zoom.

Some supplies provided. Supplies will be ready to be picked up two weeks in advance. Participants should have two pre-made plain cupcakes of any flavor. Registrants will receive a link to the Zoom meeting a couple hours before the event.