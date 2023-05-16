Nature Journaling Class

Learn to master the skill of nature journaling in a beautiful, outdoor environment.

Nature journaling is the practice of drawing or writing in response to nature. This fun, relaxing practice helps you to connect more closely with nature, calm your mind, and increase both your attention to detail and your appreciation of beauty. Both the practice and the end product - your own unique nature journal - are important. No prior science or artistic experience are needed to enjoy!

We will meet in the front lobby of the library and walk over to Howard Lake, across Municipal Lane, as a group.

LOCATION: Entrance Lobby