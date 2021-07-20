Need A Break From Retirement?

to

Virtual Birmingham, Alabama

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Need A Break From Retirement with Jackie Wuska, CEO of United Way of West Alabama. Have you enjoyed retirement? Well, let Jackie tell you how to make retirement even more rewarding by getting involved in your community.....as it fits into your schedule. As part of her job, Jackie helps advise and train non-profits to attract and use volunteers and board members. This will help you evaluate your strengths and interests and look at the needs of many local organizations that may need what you can give. Zoom session is free, but pre-registration is required; call 205-348-6482. See olli.ua.edu for complete list of OLLI programs.

Info

Virtual Birmingham, Alabama
Education & Learning
205-348-6482
to
Google Calendar - Need A Break From Retirement? - 2021-07-20 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Need A Break From Retirement? - 2021-07-20 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Need A Break From Retirement? - 2021-07-20 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Need A Break From Retirement? - 2021-07-20 12:00:00 ical