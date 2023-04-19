NerdTalk: Keeping Up with the Cryptids

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Tune in for a conversation about cryptids!

cryp·to·zo·ol·o·gy

noun

the search for and study of animals whose existence or survival is disputed or unsubstantiated, such as the Loch Ness monster and the yeti.

Tune in for a conversation all about cryptids! We'll discuss a variety of cryptids from local lore to international legends. The only question is... Do you believe?

Check back closer to the date of the event for a link to the online program.

Info

205-444-7800
