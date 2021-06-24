OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents The Netherlands: A Country Below Sea Level Where the Past Meets the Future with James Lowery. The Netherlands is a fascinating country that deals daily with living below the North Sea level. It has dealt with water control and removal since the 1200s. At the same time, it depends on waterways for living, commerce and travel. It is a combination of old, new, past, future, rural and urban and teaches many things the U.S. can learn. Free, but pre-registration is required to receive link to Zoom session. Call 205-348-6482 to register; see olli.ua.edu for more information.