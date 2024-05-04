Neuland Script

Presented by Birmingham calligrapher, Elsa Penso. Neuland typeface, designed by German calligrapher Rudolph Koch in the early 1920s, continues to be a favorite of lettering artists.

This class is presented by the Birmingham Calligraphy Guild (BCG) and sponsored by the Hoover Public Library. Registration and supplies for your first class are free.

The BCG and HPL ask that you join the Guild for subsequent classes to allow more patrons the opportunity to attend. Annual dues are $25.

Must be 18 yrs or older to attend all calligraphy classes.

Birmingham Calligraphy Guild

Location: Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Rooms