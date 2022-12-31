New Year’s Eve: A Viennese Celebration
Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Avenue South Birmingham, AL 35294 , Birmingham, Alabama
Join our annual New Year’s Eve tradition! Toast the end of 2022 with a nod to the Vienna Philharmonic’s New Year’s Day performances and a glass of bubbly. Maestro Carlos Izcaray will take the podium to lead the ASO in a selection of Strauss family favorites and more!
