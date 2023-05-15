Now Showing: Jurassic World: Dominion
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Free monthly screenings of popular films.
Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, Biosyn operatives attempt to track down Maisie Lockwood, while Dr Ellie Sattler investigates a genetically engineered swarm of giant insects.
(2022, PG-13, 147 min.)
Free admission and refreshments!
LOCATION: The Library Theatre
