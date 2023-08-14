OLLI Fall Showcase
OLLI of Greater Birmingham Fall Showcase will highlight the upcoming semester interesting and fun learning opportunities for adults 50 and better. Be entertained as a Revolutionary War soldier, reenacted by Dr. Richard Rhone, reminisces on his experiences with Generals Washington and Lafayette. Dr. Rhone's immersive storytelling provides a unique perspective on the trials and triumphs of those who fought for independence. Free admission.
