One-on-One Tech Help

This is a one hour open lab where patrons can ask questions about computers and related technology issues. Patrons must sign up ahead of time. One slot per patron. The class is free of charge.

Registration opens July 21. Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7747 for more information.

Location: Training Center

