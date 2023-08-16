Online Adult ESL Classes Level 2

Intermediate-Advanced level English classes for adults

Join us for an online version of our ESL classes. This class meets weekly for one hour and is recommended for intermediate-advanced level English learners. Classes are limited to 10 participants and it is required that you pick up a free class textbook from the library. Registration opens at 10:00 a.m. on August 1, 2023. Call Kim at (205) 444-7840 or email hvrefdesk@hooverlibrary.org for more information. To register beginning August 1, visit www.hooverlibrary.org/events.

Location: Zoom Room 3