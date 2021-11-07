Out of Darkness Walk

Nov. 7: Out of Darkness Walk. 2:30-4 p.m. Veterans Park, 4800 Valleydale Road, Hoover. Benefiting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, this walk aims to provide support to people who have lost loved ones to suicide and also messages of hope and reminders to people who may be struggling with lived experience that they matter. Registration begins at 1 p.m. afsp.org/birmingham

