Paddling 101

This on-water class introduces beginners to canoeing and kayaking on the lake. Covers safety, types of boat, gear and on-water strokes and maneuvers. Appropriate for all ages but adult-size boats only.

]NOTE: This class, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 10, has been moved to Sunday, April 11 due to weather.

This three-hour class led by certified instructors with the Birmingham Canoe Club introduces beginners to canoeing and kayaking on the lake. It will be held on the bank near the swimming beach on Double Oak Lake (in the Day Use area) at Oak Mountain State Park. ($5 per person entrance fee not included in class fee.) The class includes information on the different types of boats, proper strokes, paddling safety and more, and lots of on-water fun time. Bring your own boat or use one of ours. All ages welcome, but adult-size boats/boards only. This is a great course for those considering a whitewater kayaking course later in the season.

The class is $30 per person. Pay on-site by cash or check. Email instructor Michael Chanslor at michael.chanslor@gmail.com to sign up.