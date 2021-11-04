Paula Cole - In Concert

American singer-songwriter You may recognize Paula Cole for her hit singles “Where Have All the Cowboys Gone” and “I Don’t Want to Wait." She has taken the Grammy for Best New Artist one time with an additional six Nominations. Her second album hit double-platinum, and she went one to become a Grammy-nominated producer and founder of her own 675 record label as well. Now touring her tenth album, Revolution, she fulfills the promise of her 1994 debut. Titled Harbinger, it hinted at what was to come in the singer-songwriter’s life and career.

Please note: Some performers on the season may require heightened Covid-19 protocols and we will notify ticket holders in advance of each show.

LOCATION: Theatre Level

Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7888 for more information.