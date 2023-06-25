Come in for an afternoon of fun as we explore this awesome gaming genre!

At the Pen & Paper RPG Society meetings, you'll create larger than life heroes and join forces with fellow gamers as you adventure through dungeons, haunted tombs and forgotten regions of space. You might even get a chance to defeat dark elder beings who seek to devour the world! Let us show you a new, exciting hobby! No experience needed. Space is limited. Call 444-7820 for more information.

Location: Plaza Wing