Pioneer Con 2022
to
Jefferson State Community College 4600 Valleydale Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
Pioneer Con is an opportunity for JSCC community members to express themselves through discussions and events centered around science fiction, fantasy, and popular culture.
Admission is free.
Events Include:
•Keynote by Shaun Hamill, author of A Cosmology of Monsters
•Trivia
•Panels and presentations
•Roundtable discussions
•Dungeons and Dragons campaigns
•Art gallery
•Dramatic presentation
•Writing contest
Pioneer Con is part comic-con and part academic conference. In 2016, Jefferson State’s chapter of the Sigma Kappa Delta National English Honor Society created Pioneer Con, and what started as a little movement has turned into a wonderful event hosted every October to give students, faculty, and members of the community a chance to release their inner geek.
Time
Event
8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. - Registration
10:00 a.m. – 10:45 p.m. - Breakout Session A
Production of A Game by the Jefferson State Drama Club
“‘To Say What I Cannot Write’: Queer Themes in Brom Stoker’s Dracula”
“‘American Horror Story: Mental Illness’: Monsters and Monstrosity in Popular Culture and Horror in Popular Culture”
Game Room hosted by Valhalla Board Game Café
11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. - Breakout Session B
“The Haunting of House Greysbane”: A Dungeons & Dragons campaign
“Figurative Monstrosity in Mexican Gothic”
“Games that Bite: The Vampire in Modern Tabletop Games”
Game Room hosted by Valhalla Board Game Café
12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. - Session C
Keynote Presentation by Shaun Hamill, author of A Cosmology of Monsters (followed by a book signing with books for sale from Thank You Books)
12:45 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. - Lunch Break
Trivia
Door prize winners announced
1:45 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. - Breakout Session D
“The Haunting of House Greysbane”: A Dungeons & Dragons campaign
“The Addams Family’s Surprising Support of 1950s Ideals”
“Taming the Monster: Mental Health Awareness Before and After Covid”
Game Room hosted by Valhalla Board Game Café
2:45 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. - Breakout Session E
“Irish Folklore and Myth”
Pioneer Con Writing Contest Award Ceremony
Game Room hosted by Valhalla Board Game Café
For more information, email sponsor Dusty Folds at dfolds@jeffersonstate.edu.
Additional information can be found at https://library.jeffersonstate.edu/PioneerCon.