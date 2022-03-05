PowerPoint: Crash Course!

This class gives patrons a crash course in the fundamentals of Microsoft PowerPoint, a multimedia presentation application. It covers an introduction to the application and how to perform common tasks. Microsoft PowerPoint is a digital version of a the traditional slide show. PowerPoint allows you to organize, illustrate, and present your ideas in a multimedia presentation. This class covers the use of clipart, WordArt, charts and graphs, slide templates and presentation options. The class is free of charge and designed for all library users new to personal computing. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7747 for more information. LOCATION: Training Center