Prokofiev’s Fifth Symphony explores the ins and outs of a country ravaged by war. Set in four movements, Prokofiev’s heroic work culminates with a poignant question, what comes after victory? Principal clarinetist of the New York Philharmonic, Anthony McGill, will join us once again to showcase his artistry in two works, Racine’s Concertino and the world premiere of a new Clarinet Concerto composed by ASO Music Director Carlos Izcaray.