Propel Your Future!

Please come out and learn more about Alabama Aerospace and Aviation School. Join us for food and fun for the entire family!

There will be a flight simulator and other activities on site. The first 50 attendees will enjoy free hot dogs! This is an excellent opportunity to learn more about this exciting new high school opening in Fall 2022. This free public charter school is open to all students in Birmingham and surrounding communities. It will offer college and career-focused education to prepare students for the future in the aerospace and aviation industries.