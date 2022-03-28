Psychedelics and the Treatment of Mental Health Conditions

Dr. Peter Hendricks of UAB will discuss his research with psychedelics. Dr. Peter Hendricks, Professor in the UAB School of Public Health, will discuss his research on psilocybin mushrooms and their usefulness to address addiction, chronic pain and depression. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7840 for more information. LOCATION: Youth Program Room

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
