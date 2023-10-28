Chelsea, 09/07/2023 — Secret Garden and Learning Center is thrilled to announce its upcoming Pumpkin Patch Community Event, a heartwarming initiative designed to bring the community together with local small businesses.

The Pumpkin Patch Community Event is a month-long series of festivities throughout October, featuring a grand event on Saturday, Oct. 28. It offers an opportunity for the community to come together, enjoy the fall season, and engage in activities centered around love, kindness, and community support.

The main event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28, with a smaller Pumpkin Patch every Saturday in October leading up to it.

Why are We Doing This?

Supporting the Community: At the heart of this initiative is a commitment to support the local community.

Supporting Small Businesses: We also recognize the importance of small businesses in our community.By doing so, we aim to boost the local economy and foster entrepreneurship.

Promoting Love and Kindness: Our core values of love and kindness guide everything we do. This event serves as an embodiment of these values by creating a joyful and inclusive atmosphere that encourages positivity, unity, and community involvement.

How Can You Get Involved?

We invite locals to join us in making this event a tremendous success. Together, we can create a memorable experience that supports local businesses, and promotes a culture of love and kindness.

Contact Information

Valentina Martinez: valentina@mydreamscapelandscape.com, (205)-678-2411

Join us in spreading love, kindness, and community support this October at the Pumpkin Patch Community Event. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community.