Punch Party at Juniper
Juniper 3811 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, Alabama 35222
JOIN GIRLSPRING ON APRIL 28 AT JUNIPER FROM 2-5PM!
Birmingham’s best bartenders create powerful punch recipes for the grand prize of $500 + bragging rights, and YOU get to cast a vote for your favorite (and sample the different varieties of punch along the way!)
Your ticket helps support GirlSpring’s mission of empowering girls ages 9-18!
Tickets begin at $35
Special thanks to Redmont Distilling Co., our exclusive spirits sponsor
