Purl on the Plaza

Join old friends and make new ones at this crafty meeting of all fiber enthusiasts!

We meet the second Saturday of each month on the Plaza of the Library from 1 pm until 5 pm (although some stay all day!!) To find out more, please call 205-444-7820. We love to see anyone with a portable craft such as knitting, crochet, tatting, embroidery, or other fiber crafts.

AGE GROUP: Adults

LOCATION: Plaza Wing