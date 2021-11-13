Purl on the Plaza
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Join old friends and make new ones at this crafty meeting of all fiber enthusiasts! We meet the second Saturday of each month on Zoom from 1 pm until 5 pm (although some stay all day!). To find out more, please visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820. We love to see anyone with a portable craft such as knitting, crochet, tatting, embroidery, or other fiber crafts. Register for an email reminder and a link to the Zoom event.
LOCATION: Zoom Room 2
