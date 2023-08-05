Purl on the Plaza

Join old friends and make new ones at this crafty meeting of all fiber enthusiasts!

We meet the second Saturday of each month on the Plaza of the Library from 1 pm until 5 pm (although some stay all day!) We love to see anyone with a portable craft such as knitting, crochet, tatting, embroidery, or other fiber crafts. To find out more, please call 205-444-7820.

Location: Plaza Wing

