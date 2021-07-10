Purl Virtual Celebration

Join us on Zoom as we chat, craft and share -- a great way to connect with other crafters while getting work done on a project! Open to all crafts and anyone who is looking to meet others!

Stay where you are and join us with your yarn and knit, crochet or embroider -- wherever you are. We meet the second Saturday of each month from 1 pm until 5 pm, virtually using Zoom.

For more information, visit our webpage at http://www.hooverlibrary.org/purl or call 205-444-7821.

Register for an email reminder and a link to the Zoom event, or click here to join on the day of the program.