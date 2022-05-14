Puzzle My Destination @ Lee Branch Color, Puzzle, Craft, & Chill

Take a break with us at East 59! Come create a destination puzzle, and relax with coloring pages and fun puzzles. For more information, call 205-444-7840. Get ready for summer fun by creating your own destination puzzle! Whether you want to travel to somewhere old or new, real or imaginary, we will help you put together your destination. We will also have coloring pages and various puzzles to put together with old friends and new friends. Enjoy stress-free crafts with other crafty people and enter your name for a door prize! Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7840 for more information. LOCATION: East 59 Event Room