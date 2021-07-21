Quack, Quack: Rubber Duckie Bath Bombs (Online)
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Join us for a fun afternoon and make a duck shaped bath bomb to take home! Registration required.
Recommended ages 8 & up.
In-person option: supplies provided for program in the library.
Virtual option: Supply kits will be available for pick up beginning July 14.
Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7800 for more information.
