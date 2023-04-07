Rain Plan - Easter Eggstravaganza

Due to a 70% chance of rain on both Thursday and Friday, we will be having our Easter Eggstravaganza at the Library. To help with parking, we will have two hunts and puppet shows. First Egg Hunt & Show at 11:00 am and the Second at 12:00 pm. The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures in the Treehouse. Everyone will be able to pick up a goodie bag when they leave.

