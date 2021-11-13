Randy Howell Hope Festival benefiting King's Home
Veterans Park Valleydale Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
After celebrating 10 years of amazing success with Randy Howell's Boat Giveaway raising over $1.7mm, we're thrilled to announce Randy Howell is hosting a HUGE free family-friendly event at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama benefitting King's Home!
This free family event will boast a fishing rodeo with Major League Fishing's Randy Howell and area fishing teams, a cornhole tournament with the Central Alabama Cornhole Club, live music from Iron City Worship, food trucks, entertainment for the kids, vendors to start your Christmas shopping, and more!
At the end of the event, we'll gather together to celebrate what the Lord has done at King's Home and announce the winner of the 11th Annual Randy Howell Boat Giveaway!