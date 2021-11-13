Randy Howell Hope Festival benefiting King's Home

After celebrating 10 years of amazing success with Randy Howell's Boat Giveaway raising over $1.7mm, we're thrilled to announce Randy Howell is hosting a HUGE free family-friendly event at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama benefitting King's Home!

​

This free family event will boast a fishing rodeo with Major League Fishing's Randy Howell and area fishing teams, a cornhole tournament with the Central Alabama Cornhole Club, live music from Iron City Worship, food trucks, entertainment for the kids, vendors to start your Christmas shopping, and more!

​

At the end of the event, we'll gather together to celebrate what the Lord has done at King's Home and announce the winner of the 11th Annual Randy Howell Boat Giveaway!