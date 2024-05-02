Read with Libby!
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Reluctant readers are invited to read aloud to our facility dog, Libby, in order to build confidence and strengthen skills. Must be able to read independently.
Registration required. Register for a 15 minute slot between 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7830 for more information.
Location: Youth Program Room
