Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Celebration, & Free Play
to
Sara Beth Gilbert, Sara Beth’s Gymnasts 10699 Old Highway 280, Building 2, Suite 2, Chelsea, Alabama 35043
On June 4th from 10:00 to 12:00, we're having our delayed ribbon cutting ceremony we were unable to have last year at this time when we moved into our larger space. Please join us for the ribbon cutting ceremony and free play and help us celebrate this milestone! We're excited to expand to bring you more opportunities. Registration required for free play during this fun event.
Info
Sara Beth Gilbert, Sara Beth’s Gymnasts 10699 Old Highway 280, Building 2, Suite 2, Chelsea, Alabama 35043
events, Kids & Family, Parties & Clubs