“Southern Soul”

Rissi Palmer’s gift lies in breaching musical boundaries. While she made her mark in country music, she is equally at home in R&B music with a sound she calls “Southern Soul.” Aside from chart-topping singles, she also released a children’s album, launched her own radio show, is a special correspondent for CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown and created the Color Me Country Artist Grant Fund designed to support new country artists of color who are just beginning their music careers.

Tickets: $35 plus processing fees

Location: Theatre Level