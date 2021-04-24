Roadmap Goal Setting Workshop - APRIL2021

Feeling the need for an annual, quarterly, or monthly checkup? This is your chance!

This workshop is an opportunity to establish goals with corresponding tasks and assess current needs for your growing business.

Using the CO.STARTERS canvas as a guide, you’ll determine tasks and milestones over the next 30, 60, and 90 days to move your business or organization forward.

While this workshop uses the canvas as a guide, it is not necessary to be a CO.STARTERS graduate. This workshop is for current and aspiring business owners, entrepreneurs, artists, makers, musicians, and advocates.