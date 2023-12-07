Samford Legacy League Christmas Home Tour

Five festively appointed residences will be featured during Samford Legacy League’s 13th annual Christmas Home Tour on Thursday, December 7. Guests will enjoy pop-up shoppes and holiday refreshments at the Samford President’s Home. Every ticket purchase for this event supports the Legacy League’s mission to provide transformational scholarships for students with significant financial need.

For the eighth year, ARC Realty is the Presenting Sponsor for the tour. Premium Sponsors are AllSouth Appliance, Byrom Building, Community Bank, Firefly Electrical, Mountain Brook Plaza 280 and Oak Leaf Landscape. To date, the tour has raised over $365,000, helping change the lives of students who have endured obstacles including homelessness, inner city violence, the disability or death of a parent or sibling, foster care, parental job loss, abandonment, parental incarceration and the sacrifices of full-time ministry.